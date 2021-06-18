Post News
News at a Glance
We are ready to resume Continuous Voter Registration – INEC
The News
- By Emmanuel Oloniruha The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) days it is fully ready to resume the nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) scheduled for June 28.
16 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Voters’ registration to resume June 28 –INEC
The Guardian:
We are ready to resume CVR on June 28 — INEC
Daily Times:
INEC begins online voter registration on June 28 – official
Vanguard News:
INEC begins online voter registration on June 28 – official
Biz Watch Nigeria:
Voters’ Registration Begins June 28 - INEC
Pulse Nigeria:
We are ready to resume voter registration on June 28 — INEC
TV360 Nigeria:
Continuous Voter Registration would resume June 28-INEC.
The Eagle Online:
INEC begins online voter registration on June 28 – Official
News Verge:
We are ready to resume CVR on June 28 — INEC — NEWSVERGE
1st for Credible News:
INEC to resume nationwide voter registration June 28
Naija News:
INEC Confirms Specific Date To Resume Voters Registration | Nigeria News
Republican Nigeria:
INEC announces commencement of online voter registration
Investor King:
INEC To Begin Online Voters Registration on June 28 | Investors King
More Picks
1
COVID-19: IMF Says Nigeria’s Economy ‘Gradually’ Recovering -
Independent,
16 hours ago
2
JUSUN Strike: Supreme Court Waives Default Fees For Filings -
The Nigeria Lawyer,
21 hours ago
3
Bandits: Tell Fulanis to vacate Southwest – Sunday Igboho tells Buhari -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
4
Oniduro Mi: ‘Tope Alabi Is Like A Mother To Me,’ Says Singer Alaseyori -
Information Nigeria,
23 hours ago
5
Nigeria Earned $418.5 Billion In 10 Years From Petroleum – NEITI Reveals -
The Trent,
17 hours ago
6
Simi drops new version of ''Duduke'' in French as official version hits over 40 million views on YouTube -
Gist Reel,
22 hours ago
7
NDLEA promotes 3, 506 officers to break years of stagnation -
PM News,
23 hours ago
8
TRANSFER NEWS: Fikayo Tomori to join AC Milan in £25m Permanent Transfer after Loan Spell -
Luci Post,
20 hours ago
9
Nigeria is hell on earth – Nnamdi Kanu reacts as Navy moves institute to Kano -
Daily Post,
10 hours ago
10
Buhari's 'greatest undoing' as president are his spokespersons - PDP Governors -
The News Guru,
10 hours ago
