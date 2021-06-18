Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

We are ready to resume Continuous Voter Registration – INEC
The News  - By Emmanuel Oloniruha The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) days it is fully ready to resume the nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) scheduled for June 28.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

1 COVID-19: IMF Says Nigeria’s Economy ‘Gradually’ Recovering - Independent, 16 hours ago
2 JUSUN Strike: Supreme Court Waives Default Fees For Filings - The Nigeria Lawyer, 21 hours ago
3 Bandits: Tell Fulanis to vacate Southwest – Sunday Igboho tells Buhari - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
4 Oniduro Mi: ‘Tope Alabi Is Like A Mother To Me,’ Says Singer Alaseyori - Information Nigeria, 23 hours ago
5 Nigeria Earned $418.5 Billion In 10 Years From Petroleum – NEITI Reveals - The Trent, 17 hours ago
6 Simi drops new version of ''Duduke'' in French as official version hits over 40 million views on YouTube - Gist Reel, 22 hours ago
7 NDLEA promotes 3, 506 officers to break years of stagnation - PM News, 23 hours ago
8 TRANSFER NEWS: Fikayo Tomori to join AC Milan in £25m Permanent Transfer after Loan Spell - Luci Post, 20 hours ago
9 Nigeria is hell on earth – Nnamdi Kanu reacts as Navy moves institute to Kano - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
10 Buhari's 'greatest undoing' as president are his spokespersons - PDP Governors - The News Guru, 10 hours ago
