Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Peace Corps bill to be passed soon – Doguwa
News photo PM News  - A bill for an Act to establish Nigerian Peace Corps is to be passed soon, Majority Leader, Alhassan Doguwa, says

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Peace Corps bill to be passed soon – Doguwa Vanguard News:
Peace Corps bill to be passed soon – Doguwa
Peace Corps bill to be passed soon – Doguwa The Sun:
Peace Corps bill to be passed soon – Doguwa
Peace Corps bill to be passed soon – House Leader The Eagle Online:
Peace Corps bill to be passed soon – House Leader
Peace Corps Bill to be Passed Soon – Doguwa Affairs TV:
Peace Corps Bill to be Passed Soon – Doguwa


   More Picks
1 REVEALED: Identity Of Nigerian Female Minister Who Laundered $37million According To EFCC Chairman - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
2 My commitment to serve Nigerians is a payback for the love shown to me - President Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
3 Bandits: Tell Fulanis to vacate Southwest – Sunday Igboho tells Buhari - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
4 'No Harm Must Befall IPOB's Lawyer, Ejiofor'- Igboho Blows Hot Over Military Invasion Of Barrister's House - Tori News, 21 hours ago
5 You Still Have A Lot Of Work To Do, Buhari Tells Nigerian Troops In Borno - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
6 JUSUN Strike: Supreme Court Waives Default Fees For Filings - The Nigeria Lawyer, 15 hours ago
7 It is false to assume Nigeria cannot be divided – Mike Ozekhome - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
8 Publisher, Omoyele Sowore, attacks footballer, Kelechi Iheanacho, for paying courtesy visit to Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
9 Simi drops new version of ''Duduke'' in French as official version hits over 40 million views on YouTube - Gist Reel, 16 hours ago
10 Lagos Commissioner of police says traffic robbery would soon be history in the state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info