Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria ranks 146th on Global Peace Index, 8th least peaceful in Africa
News photo The Guardian  - The 2021 Global Peace Index (GPI) has ranked Nigeria 146 among 163 independent nations and territories, according to its level of peacefulness. Nigeria moved one step from 147 in 2020...

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigeria is 17th least peaceful country in 2021 ― Global Peace Index Nigerian Tribune:
Nigeria is 17th least peaceful country in 2021 ― Global Peace Index
The Cable:
Newspaper Headlines: Nigeria ranked 8th least peaceful country in Africa
Nigeria Ranks 146th On Global Peace Index | PLUS POLITICS Plus TV Africa:
Nigeria Ranks 146th On Global Peace Index | PLUS POLITICS
Ghana Ranks Higher Than Nigeria On Global Peace Index Biz Watch Nigeria:
Ghana Ranks Higher Than Nigeria On Global Peace Index
Nigeria ranks 146th on Global Peace Index, 8th least peaceful in Africa Global Upfront:
Nigeria ranks 146th on Global Peace Index, 8th least peaceful in Africa


   More Picks
1 “I’m proud to give my life to Christ” – James brown says as he shares his revelation of heaven (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 13 hours ago
2 Tonto Dikeh gets 'No 1 Dad' badge at son's school and sweet note from her son in celebration of Father's Day - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
3 Buhari’s June 12 speech shows he has nothing to offer - Wike - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
4 Blood flows as Nigerian cultists in UAE attack another group of Nigerians said to be a rival cult group (graphic videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
5 WHO condemns shisha, says 146m Africans die yearly from tobacco-related diseases - The Herald, 16 hours ago
6 Nigerian Peace Corps Will Come To Fruition Soon – House Leader - Leadership, 13 hours ago
7 Governors Discuss Judicial, Legislative Autonomy - Leadership, 24 hours ago
8 Actor Davido Oyelowo admits he can?t speak Yoruba (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
9 Photos from the court wedding of actress Yetunde Barnabas and footballer Olayinka Peter - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
10 Fintiri approves minor cabinet reshuffle - The Punch, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info