Nigeria’s active cases now 1,490 as NCDC registers additional 39 infections
News photo The Guardian  - The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has said that Nigeria’s COVID-19 active cases stand at 1,490, with majority in stable condition, as it registered additional 39 cases on Thursday, June 17.

8 hours ago
