Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


TB Joshua: Prophet Iginla attacks Chris Okotie, others over comments
News photo Daily Post  - Prophet Joshua Iginla, the General Overseer of Champions Royal Assembly, has berated Chris Okotie of the Household of God Church over his comments against the late Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN). Iginla ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Prophet Iginla Defends TB Joshua, Attacks Chris Okotie, Others Over Offensive Comments Republican Nigeria:
Prophet Iginla Defends TB Joshua, Attacks Chris Okotie, Others Over Offensive Comments
You Can’t Do What TB Joshua Did In A Thousand Years – Prophet Iginla Fires Chris Okotie Naija News:
You Can’t Do What TB Joshua Did In A Thousand Years – Prophet Iginla Fires Chris Okotie
You cannot do the things TB Joshua did in a thousand years, Prophet Iginla attacks Chris Okotie Within Nigeria:
You cannot do the things TB Joshua did in a thousand years, Prophet Iginla attacks Chris Okotie
Prophet Iginla Defends TB Joshua, Attacks Chris Okotie, Others Over Offensive Comments Tori News:
Prophet Iginla Defends TB Joshua, Attacks Chris Okotie, Others Over Offensive Comments


   More Picks
1 I’ll be back – Sergio Ramos sends emotional farewell message to Real Madrid - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
2 COVID-19: IMF Says Nigeria’s Economy ‘Gradually’ Recovering - Independent, 15 hours ago
3 JUSUN Strike: Supreme Court Waives Default Fees For Filings - The Nigeria Lawyer, 20 hours ago
4 Bandits: Tell Fulanis to vacate Southwest – Sunday Igboho tells Buhari - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
5 Court Sentences 22-year-old Man To Death For Stealing Phones, Others In Ekiti - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
6 Nigeria's economy recovering from COVID impact -- but unemployment, inflation remain elevated, says IMF - The Cable, 24 hours ago
7 Simi drops new version of ''Duduke'' in French as official version hits over 40 million views on YouTube - Gist Reel, 21 hours ago
8 Anambra Election: Ifeanyi Ubah emerges YPP governorship candidate - The Punch, 1 day ago
9 NDLEA promotes 3, 506 officers to break years of stagnation - PM News, 22 hours ago
10 Female Students Kidnapped As Bandits Invade Kebbi School - Daily Times, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info