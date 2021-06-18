Naomi Osaka pulls out of Wimbledon but plans to return for Tokyo Olympics Linda Ikeji Blog -







Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from this month's Wimbledon championships for personal reasons but plans to be back for the Tokyo Olympics.





"Naomi won’t be playing Wimbledo Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from this month's Wimbledon championships for personal reasons but plans to be back for the Tokyo Olympics."Naomi won’t be playing Wimbledo



News Credibility Score: 99%