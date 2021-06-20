Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Sen Nwaoboshi cleared of N322m money laundering charge
Daily Times  - Sen. Peter Nwaoboshi (Delta North) was cleared and dismissed by a Federal High Court in Lagos State of an N322 million money laundering accusation brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke, ...

2 days ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 JAMB cancels examination at Lagos centre as 2021 UTME begins nationwide - Premium Times, 23 hours ago
2 My 1981 encounter with Buhari showed he’s tribalistic – Former Man O’War leader - The Citizen, 13 hours ago
3 Only church businesses, investments surviving in Nigerian economy – Bishop Oyedepo - Daily Post, 2 hours ago
4 I won't cede power to those who can't win election in their domain — Buhari - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
5 South-East governors, Igbo leaders urge Northern counterpart to protect Ndigbo - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
6 COVID-19: NCDC registers 51 new infections, zero death in 15 days - The Guardian, 10 hours ago
7 WOW !!!: Trigger-Happy Police Officer Who Shot Sowore, Other Protesters In Abuja Sets To Be Promoted - Salone, 59 mins ago
8 T.B. JOSHUA: There was a man I knew — Femi Fani-Kayode - Vanguard News, 10 hours ago
9 Stop Tinubu from controlling Alpha Beta, ex-MD begs court - The Punch, 13 hours ago
10 I have no regrets relocating to Nigeria –Anto Lecky - The Punch, 18 hours ago
