Supreme Court upholds 12-year jail term for former Kwara Poly council chair
The Eagle Online  - Dr. Alanamu, before his conviction by the lower court, was nominated in 2017 into the board of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) before he was dropped following allegations of corruption.

2 days ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

