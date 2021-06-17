Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

N50 Billion Suit Against Nigerian Government, Malami, Others To Compensate Victims Commences Monday
Republican Nigeria  - According to a report by SaharaReporters, a N50 billion lawsuit filed against the Federal Government of Nigeria in the case of assault against #EndSARS protesters by Lagos-based Lawyer, Joe Nwokedi, commences on Monday, June 21 at the Federal High ...

2 hours ago
   More Picks
1 I’ll be back – Sergio Ramos sends emotional farewell message to Real Madrid - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
2 COVID-19: IMF Says Nigeria’s Economy ‘Gradually’ Recovering - Independent, 15 hours ago
3 JUSUN Strike: Supreme Court Waives Default Fees For Filings - The Nigeria Lawyer, 20 hours ago
4 Bandits: Tell Fulanis to vacate Southwest – Sunday Igboho tells Buhari - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
5 Court Sentences 22-year-old Man To Death For Stealing Phones, Others In Ekiti - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
6 Nigeria's economy recovering from COVID impact -- but unemployment, inflation remain elevated, says IMF - The Cable, 24 hours ago
7 Simi drops new version of ''Duduke'' in French as official version hits over 40 million views on YouTube - Gist Reel, 21 hours ago
8 Anambra Election: Ifeanyi Ubah emerges YPP governorship candidate - The Punch, 1 day ago
9 NDLEA promotes 3, 506 officers to break years of stagnation - PM News, 22 hours ago
10 Female Students Kidnapped As Bandits Invade Kebbi School - Daily Times, 23 hours ago
