Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Blood flows as Nigerian cultists in UAE attack another group of Nigerians said to be a rival cult group (graphic videos)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Nigerians in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, got into a bloody fight that ended in multiple deaths.
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Edujandon:
Tension As Nigerian Cultists In UAE Attack Another Group Of Nigerians Said To Be A Rival Cult Group (Graphic Videos)
Gist 36:
Tension As Nigerian Cultists In UAE Attack Another Group Of Nigerians Said To Be A Rival Cult Group (Graphic Videos)
Republican Nigeria:
Tension As Nigerian Cultists In UAE Attack Another Group Of Nigerians Said To Be A Rival Cult Group (Graphic Videos)
Tori News:
Tension As Nigerian Cultists In UAE Attack Another Group Of Nigerians Said To Be A Rival Cult Group (Graphic Videos)
More Picks
1
I’ll be back – Sergio Ramos sends emotional farewell message to Real Madrid -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
2
COVID-19: IMF Says Nigeria’s Economy ‘Gradually’ Recovering -
Independent,
15 hours ago
3
JUSUN Strike: Supreme Court Waives Default Fees For Filings -
The Nigeria Lawyer,
20 hours ago
4
Bandits: Tell Fulanis to vacate Southwest – Sunday Igboho tells Buhari -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
5
Court Sentences 22-year-old Man To Death For Stealing Phones, Others In Ekiti -
Sahara Reporters,
22 hours ago
6
Nigeria's economy recovering from COVID impact -- but unemployment, inflation remain elevated, says IMF -
The Cable,
24 hours ago
7
Simi drops new version of ''Duduke'' in French as official version hits over 40 million views on YouTube -
Gist Reel,
21 hours ago
8
Anambra Election: Ifeanyi Ubah emerges YPP governorship candidate -
The Punch,
1 day ago
9
NDLEA promotes 3, 506 officers to break years of stagnation -
PM News,
22 hours ago
10
Female Students Kidnapped As Bandits Invade Kebbi School -
Daily Times,
23 hours ago
