I did not want to die alone and leave her to suffer - Man says after being arrested for defiling and infecting daughter with HIV
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A 45-year-old man has been handed a life sentence after being arrested and arraigned in court for defiling his 15-year-old daughter and infecting her with HIV. 

 

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

