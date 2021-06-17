Obasanjo Should Mind His Language, Thoughts— Buhari’s Aide, Femi Adesina

|
1
I’ll be back – Sergio Ramos sends emotional farewell message to Real Madrid - Daily Post,
23 hours ago
2
COVID-19: IMF Says Nigeria’s Economy ‘Gradually’ Recovering - Independent,
15 hours ago
3
JUSUN Strike: Supreme Court Waives Default Fees For Filings - The Nigeria Lawyer,
20 hours ago
4
Bandits: Tell Fulanis to vacate Southwest – Sunday Igboho tells Buhari - Daily Post,
21 hours ago
5
Court Sentences 22-year-old Man To Death For Stealing Phones, Others In Ekiti - Sahara Reporters,
22 hours ago
6
Nigeria's economy recovering from COVID impact -- but unemployment, inflation remain elevated, says IMF - The Cable,
24 hours ago
7
Simi drops new version of ''Duduke'' in French as official version hits over 40 million views on YouTube - Gist Reel,
21 hours ago
8
Anambra Election: Ifeanyi Ubah emerges YPP governorship candidate - The Punch,
1 day ago
9
NDLEA promotes 3, 506 officers to break years of stagnation - PM News,
22 hours ago
10
Female Students Kidnapped As Bandits Invade Kebbi School - Daily Times,
23 hours ago