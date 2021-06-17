Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Obasanjo Should Mind His Language, Thoughts— Buhari’s Aide, Femi Adesina
Daily Times  - President Muhammadu Buhari’s Special Adviser, Femi Adesina, has warned former President Olusegun Obasanjo to “watch his words.” Obasanjo recently stated that, despite his desire for the country to remain together and peaceful, he does not believe in ...

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Former President Obasanjo Should Mind His Language, Thoughts — Femi Adesina Blows Hot Gist 36:
Former President Obasanjo Should Mind His Language, Thoughts — Femi Adesina Blows Hot
Former President Obasanjo Should Mind His Language, Thoughts — Femi Adesina Blows Hot Republican Nigeria:
Former President Obasanjo Should Mind His Language, Thoughts — Femi Adesina Blows Hot
Obasanjo Should Mind His Language, Thoughts – Femi Adesina Naija News:
Obasanjo Should Mind His Language, Thoughts – Femi Adesina
Julia Blaise Blog:
Obasanjo should mind his Language – Femi Adesina
Former President Obasanjo Should Mind His Language, Thoughts — Femi Adesina Blows Hot Tori News:
Former President Obasanjo Should Mind His Language, Thoughts — Femi Adesina Blows Hot


   More Picks
1 I’ll be back – Sergio Ramos sends emotional farewell message to Real Madrid - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
2 COVID-19: IMF Says Nigeria’s Economy ‘Gradually’ Recovering - Independent, 15 hours ago
3 JUSUN Strike: Supreme Court Waives Default Fees For Filings - The Nigeria Lawyer, 20 hours ago
4 Bandits: Tell Fulanis to vacate Southwest – Sunday Igboho tells Buhari - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
5 Court Sentences 22-year-old Man To Death For Stealing Phones, Others In Ekiti - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
6 Nigeria's economy recovering from COVID impact -- but unemployment, inflation remain elevated, says IMF - The Cable, 24 hours ago
7 Simi drops new version of ''Duduke'' in French as official version hits over 40 million views on YouTube - Gist Reel, 21 hours ago
8 Anambra Election: Ifeanyi Ubah emerges YPP governorship candidate - The Punch, 1 day ago
9 NDLEA promotes 3, 506 officers to break years of stagnation - PM News, 22 hours ago
10 Female Students Kidnapped As Bandits Invade Kebbi School - Daily Times, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info