Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Don Jazzy, other celebs react as Olamide releases new album, UY Scuti
Daily Post
- Popular Nigerian Rapper, Olamide has again become the rave of the moment as he drops his new album ‘UY Scuti’. The singer on Friday, June 18, 2021, released the album which has 10 tracks and a bonus track.
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
KOKO TV Nigeria:
New Music Friday: Olamide Drops His 8th Studio Album ‘UY Scuti’
Society Gazette Nigeria:
Nigerian Celebrities congratulate Olamide on new album
Newzandar News:
Don Jazzy, other celebs react as Olamide releases new album, UY Scuti
Sidomex Entertainment:
New Music Friday: Olamide new album ‘UY Scuti’; Diana Ross new single “Thank You”
Global Village Extra:
Celebrities Commend Rapper, Olamide On New Album ‘Uy Scuti’
More Picks
1
COVID-19: IMF Says Nigeria’s Economy ‘Gradually’ Recovering -
Independent,
18 hours ago
2
JUSUN Strike: Supreme Court Waives Default Fees For Filings -
The Nigeria Lawyer,
23 hours ago
3
CBN grants Lotus Bank license to commence non-interest Banking operations -NigPilot -
Nigerian Pilot,
23 hours ago
4
Bandits: Tell Fulanis to vacate Southwest – Sunday Igboho tells Buhari -
Daily Post,
1 day ago
5
Nigeria Earned $418.5 Billion In 10 Years From Petroleum – NEITI Reveals -
The Trent,
19 hours ago
6
Simi drops new version of ''Duduke'' in French as official version hits over 40 million views on YouTube -
Gist Reel,
24 hours ago
7
Tonto Dikeh gets 'No 1 Dad' badge at son's school and sweet note from her son in celebration of Father's Day -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
8
“I’m proud to give my life to Christ” – James brown says as he shares his revelation of heaven (Video) -
Yaba Left Online,
2 hours ago
9
One of the abducted Kebbi students die as troops rescue 5 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
30 mins ago
10
Governors Discuss Judicial, Legislative Autonomy -
Leadership,
13 hours ago
One moment please...