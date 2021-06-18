Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Buhari Approves Appointment Of Five New Permanent Secretaries
Independent
- Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Buhari appoints 5 new permanent secretaries
Daily Post:
Buhari appoints 5 new permanent secretaries
Ripples Nigeria:
Buhari approves appointment of five new Permanent Secretaries
Naija News:
President Buhari Makes New Appointment
More Picks
1
My commitment to serve Nigerians is a payback for the love shown to me - President Buhari -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
2
“I’m proud to give my life to Christ” – James brown says as he shares his revelation of heaven (Video) -
Yaba Left Online,
7 hours ago
3
Tonto Dikeh gets 'No 1 Dad' badge at son's school and sweet note from her son in celebration of Father's Day -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
4
COVID-19: IMF Says Nigeria’s Economy ‘Gradually’ Recovering -
Independent,
22 hours ago
5
Nigeria Earned $418.5 Billion In 10 Years From Petroleum – NEITI Reveals -
The Trent,
23 hours ago
6
I did not want to die alone and leave her to suffer - Man says after being arrested for defiling and infecting daughter with HIV -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
7
Buhari’s June 12 speech shows he has nothing to offer - Wike -
Daily Post,
9 hours ago
8
WHO condemns shisha, says 146m Africans die yearly from tobacco-related diseases -
The Herald,
10 hours ago
9
Nigerian Peace Corps Will Come To Fruition Soon – House Leader -
Leadership,
7 hours ago
10
Governors Discuss Judicial, Legislative Autonomy -
Leadership,
18 hours ago
