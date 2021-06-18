Post News
Newspapers
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
More Top News
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
Football
Naija Dailies
Options
Edit Profile
Change E-mail
Change Password
Reset Password
Subscribe for Daily News
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies
Fresh News
Change My News Page
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Sokoto govt approves N27bn 2021 supplementary budget
Nigerian Tribune
- Sokoto govt approves N27bn 2021 supplementary budget
23 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Sokoto Govt proposes N27bn supplementary budget
The Trent:
Sokoto Gov't Proposes N27 Billion Supplementary Budget
Ripples Nigeria:
Sokoto govt proposes N27bn 2021 supplementary budget
Prompt News:
Sokoto Govt. proposes N27bn supplementary budget
More Picks
1
10 vandals arrested with 210,00ltrs of diesel concealed in water tanks -
Daily Post,
2 hours ago
2
“I’m proud to give my life to Christ” – James brown says as he shares his revelation of heaven (Video) -
Yaba Left Online,
24 hours ago
3
Actor Davido Oyelowo admits he can?t speak Yoruba (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
4
Why we told our children about their mum’s rape ordeal –Timi Dakolo -
The Punch,
12 hours ago
5
I’ll continue having kids without revealing my husband –Halima Abubakar -
The Punch,
12 hours ago
6
APC’s ploy to ban, regulate social media hypocritical – Wike -
PM News,
23 hours ago
7
Contestant With Blood-Stained Nigerian Flag At Russian Pageant Receives Threats -
The Will,
24 hours ago
8
Nigerian Peace Corps Will Come To Fruition Soon – House Leader -
Leadership,
1 day ago
9
Miss Pepeye of 'Papa Ajasco' legally ties the knot with footballer, Olayinka Peter -
Yaba Left Online,
22 hours ago
10
NIDCOM, NDLEA to Build Drug Rehabilitation Centres in Nigeria -
This Day,
11 hours ago
