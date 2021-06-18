Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian Governors Are Like Bandits, says Ozekhome
Affairs TV  - Human rights lawyer Mike Ozekhome says Nigerian governors are like bandits. “Governors like bandits always waylay council allocations from Abuja,” revealed Mr Ozekhome at the ‘Ladi Adebutu Good Governance Symposium’ in Abeokuta on Thursday. He accused ...

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigerian governors are like bandits – Ozekhome Daily Times:
Nigerian governors are like bandits – Ozekhome
Nigerian governors are like bandits: Ozekhome The Rainbow:
Nigerian governors are like bandits: Ozekhome
Nigerian governors act like bandits – Mike Ozekhome Correct NG:
Nigerian governors act like bandits – Mike Ozekhome
Nigerian Govs Are Like Bandits, Says Ozekhome News Break:
Nigerian Govs Are Like Bandits, Says Ozekhome
Nigerian governors act like bandits – Mike Ozekhome Newzandar News:
Nigerian governors act like bandits – Mike Ozekhome


   More Picks
1 “I’m proud to give my life to Christ” – James brown says as he shares his revelation of heaven (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 19 hours ago
2 Actor Davido Oyelowo admits he can?t speak Yoruba (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 I did not want to die alone and leave her to suffer - Man says after being arrested for defiling and infecting daughter with HIV - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
4 Tonto Dikeh gets 'No 1 Dad' badge at son's school and sweet note from her son in celebration of Father's Day - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
5 APC’s ploy to ban, regulate social media hypocritical – Wike - PM News, 19 hours ago
6 Buhari’s June 12 speech shows he has nothing to offer - Wike - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
7 Contestant With Blood-Stained Nigerian Flag At Russian Pageant Receives Threats - The Will, 19 hours ago
8 Blood flows as Nigerian cultists in UAE attack another group of Nigerians said to be a rival cult group (graphic videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
9 WHO condemns shisha, says 146m Africans die yearly from tobacco-related diseases - The Herald, 22 hours ago
10 Nigerian Peace Corps Will Come To Fruition Soon – House Leader - Leadership, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info