Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Visa lottery: US mission warns of fake websites, messages
The Punch
- The US Mission in Nigeria has warned the public of fake websites and messages advertising US Visa lottery.
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Visa lottery: US warns Nigerians of fake website
PM News:
US mission warns Nigerians of fake visa lottery offers
Global Village Extra:
Visa Lottery: Beware Of Fake Websites, US Warns Nigerians
Within Nigeria:
Visa lottery: US warns Nigerians of fake website
Kemi Filani Blog:
Visa lottery: US mission issues warning to Nigerians
Tori News:
US Raises Alarm Over Fake Visa Lottery Websites, Warns Nigerians
More Picks
1
COVID-19: IMF Says Nigeria’s Economy ‘Gradually’ Recovering -
Independent,
18 hours ago
2
JUSUN Strike: Supreme Court Waives Default Fees For Filings -
The Nigeria Lawyer,
23 hours ago
3
CBN grants Lotus Bank license to commence non-interest Banking operations -NigPilot -
Nigerian Pilot,
23 hours ago
4
Bandits: Tell Fulanis to vacate Southwest – Sunday Igboho tells Buhari -
Daily Post,
1 day ago
5
Nigeria Earned $418.5 Billion In 10 Years From Petroleum – NEITI Reveals -
The Trent,
19 hours ago
6
Simi drops new version of ''Duduke'' in French as official version hits over 40 million views on YouTube -
Gist Reel,
24 hours ago
7
Tonto Dikeh gets 'No 1 Dad' badge at son's school and sweet note from her son in celebration of Father's Day -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
8
“I’m proud to give my life to Christ” – James brown says as he shares his revelation of heaven (Video) -
Yaba Left Online,
2 hours ago
9
One of the abducted Kebbi students die as troops rescue 5 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
30 mins ago
10
Governors Discuss Judicial, Legislative Autonomy -
Leadership,
13 hours ago
