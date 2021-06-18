Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Actor Davido Oyelowo admits he can?t speak Yoruba (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Nigerian-born British actor, Davido Oyelowo has disclosed that he can’t speak the Yoruba language.
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
My Celebrity & I:
Actor Davido Oyelowo admits he can’t speak Yoruba
Naija on Point:
Nigerian-born British Actor, Davido Oyelowo, Admits He Can’t Speak Yoruba
Gist 36:
I Can’t Speak Yoruba – Actor Davido Oyelowo Opens Up (Video)
Republican Nigeria:
I Can’t Speak Yoruba – Actor Davido Oyelowo Opens Up (Video)
Tori News:
I Can't Speak Yoruba - Actor Davido Oyelowo Opens Up (Video)
More Picks
1
My commitment to serve Nigerians is a payback for the love shown to me - President Buhari -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
2
Nnamdi Kanu: Place bounty on your leaders’ heads instead – Shehu Sani tells Northern groups -
Daily Post,
8 hours ago
3
“I’m proud to give my life to Christ” – James brown says as he shares his revelation of heaven (Video) -
Yaba Left Online,
5 hours ago
4
Tonto Dikeh gets 'No 1 Dad' badge at son's school and sweet note from her son in celebration of Father's Day -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
5
COVID-19: IMF Says Nigeria’s Economy ‘Gradually’ Recovering -
Independent,
21 hours ago
6
Nigeria Earned $418.5 Billion In 10 Years From Petroleum – NEITI Reveals -
The Trent,
22 hours ago
7
Buhari’s June 12 speech shows he has nothing to offer - Wike -
Daily Post,
8 hours ago
8
Nigerian Peace Corps Will Come To Fruition Soon – House Leader -
Leadership,
6 hours ago
9
Governors Discuss Judicial, Legislative Autonomy -
Leadership,
16 hours ago
10
Fintiri approves minor cabinet reshuffle -
The Punch,
6 hours ago
