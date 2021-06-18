Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

One of the abducted Kebbi students die as troops rescue 5
Linda Ikeji Blog  - One of the abducted students of Federal Government College Birnin Yauri in Kebbi State has died, following a rescue operation by Joint Taskforce Component of Operation Hadari Daji.  

30 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

