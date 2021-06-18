Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
I am the most mocked parent because I have kids from separate dads - Toyin Lawani
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani has said that she is the most mocked parent because she has kids from separate dads.
31 mins ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
"I can have six kids with six different dads as long as it makes me happy" – Toyin Lawani
Gist Lovers:
Toyin Lawani: I Don’t Mind Having 6 Kids With Different Dad
Newzandar News:
Toyin Lawani: I Don’t Mind Having 6 Kids With Different Dad
Naija on Point:
I Don’t Mind Having 6 Kids With Different Dads….. Toyin Lawani Slams Trolls
Naija Parrot:
“I can have six kids with six different dads as long as it makes me happy” – Toyin Lawani
More Picks
1
COVID-19: IMF Says Nigeria’s Economy ‘Gradually’ Recovering -
Independent,
18 hours ago
2
JUSUN Strike: Supreme Court Waives Default Fees For Filings -
The Nigeria Lawyer,
23 hours ago
3
CBN grants Lotus Bank license to commence non-interest Banking operations -NigPilot -
Nigerian Pilot,
23 hours ago
4
Bandits: Tell Fulanis to vacate Southwest – Sunday Igboho tells Buhari -
Daily Post,
1 day ago
5
Nigeria Earned $418.5 Billion In 10 Years From Petroleum – NEITI Reveals -
The Trent,
19 hours ago
6
Simi drops new version of ''Duduke'' in French as official version hits over 40 million views on YouTube -
Gist Reel,
24 hours ago
7
Tonto Dikeh gets 'No 1 Dad' badge at son's school and sweet note from her son in celebration of Father's Day -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
8
“I’m proud to give my life to Christ” – James brown says as he shares his revelation of heaven (Video) -
Yaba Left Online,
2 hours ago
9
One of the abducted Kebbi students die as troops rescue 5 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
31 mins ago
10
Governors Discuss Judicial, Legislative Autonomy -
Leadership,
13 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...