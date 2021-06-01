Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ohanaeze Ndigbo slams Northern group over N100m bounty on IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kalu
Daily Post  - Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, has slammed the Northern groups for placing a bounty on Nnamdi Kanu’s whereabouts.

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Slams Northern Groups for Placing N100m Bounty On IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kalu Republican Nigeria:
Ohanaeze Ndigbo Slams Northern Groups for Placing N100m Bounty On IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kalu
Nnamdi Kanu: Place N100m bounty on Miyetti Allah, Shekau’s successor, Ohanaeze Ndigbo tells Northern group Within Nigeria:
Nnamdi Kanu: Place N100m bounty on Miyetti Allah, Shekau’s successor, Ohanaeze Ndigbo tells Northern group
Nnamdi Kanu: Place Your Bounty On Miyetti Allah And Boko Haram – Ohanaeze Bombs Northern Group Naija News:
Nnamdi Kanu: Place Your Bounty On Miyetti Allah And Boko Haram – Ohanaeze Bombs Northern Group
Ohanaeze Ndigbo Slams Northern Groups for Placing N100m Bounty On IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kalu Tori News:
Ohanaeze Ndigbo Slams Northern Groups for Placing N100m Bounty On IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kalu


   More Picks
1 “I’m proud to give my life to Christ” – James brown says as he shares his revelation of heaven (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 22 hours ago
2 Actor Davido Oyelowo admits he can?t speak Yoruba (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 I did not want to die alone and leave her to suffer - Man says after being arrested for defiling and infecting daughter with HIV - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
4 Why we told our children about their mum’s rape ordeal –Timi Dakolo - The Punch, 11 hours ago
5 Navy arrests 10 suspected vandals, recover 210,000 litres of AGO - The Nation, 19 hours ago
6 Tonto Dikeh gets 'No 1 Dad' badge at son's school and sweet note from her son in celebration of Father's Day - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
7 Rapper, Illbliss, shares powerful testimony as he celebrates his daughter on her first birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
8 APC’s ploy to ban, regulate social media hypocritical – Wike - PM News, 22 hours ago
9 Don Jazzy, other celebs react as Olamide releases new album, UY Scuti - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
10 Contestant With Blood-Stained Nigerian Flag At Russian Pageant Receives Threats - The Will, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info