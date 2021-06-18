Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Anti-graft War: EFCC, CCB to Strengthen Collaboration
EFCC  - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC and the Code of Conduct Bureau, CCB are to strengthen their collaboration in the fight against corruption in Nigeria. Speaking on Friday June 18, 2021 while receiving a delegation from the CCB led by ...

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Channels Television:
Anti-graft War: EFCC, CCB To Strengthen Collaboration
Anti-graft War: EFCC, CCB To Strengthen Collaboration Leadership:
Anti-graft War: EFCC, CCB To Strengthen Collaboration
EFCC, CCB to strengthen collaboration in the fight against corruption National Accord:
EFCC, CCB to strengthen collaboration in the fight against corruption
Anti-graft War: EFCC, CCB To Strengthen Collaboration Global Village Extra:
Anti-graft War: EFCC, CCB To Strengthen Collaboration


   More Picks
1 “I’m proud to give my life to Christ” – James brown says as he shares his revelation of heaven (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 22 hours ago
2 Actor Davido Oyelowo admits he can?t speak Yoruba (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 I did not want to die alone and leave her to suffer - Man says after being arrested for defiling and infecting daughter with HIV - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
4 Why we told our children about their mum’s rape ordeal –Timi Dakolo - The Punch, 11 hours ago
5 Navy arrests 10 suspected vandals, recover 210,000 litres of AGO - The Nation, 19 hours ago
6 Tonto Dikeh gets 'No 1 Dad' badge at son's school and sweet note from her son in celebration of Father's Day - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
7 Rapper, Illbliss, shares powerful testimony as he celebrates his daughter on her first birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
8 APC’s ploy to ban, regulate social media hypocritical – Wike - PM News, 22 hours ago
9 Don Jazzy, other celebs react as Olamide releases new album, UY Scuti - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
10 Contestant With Blood-Stained Nigerian Flag At Russian Pageant Receives Threats - The Will, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info