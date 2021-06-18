Navy arrests 10 suspected vandals, recover 210,000 litres of AGO The Nation - By Precious Igbonwelundu Operatives of the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) BEECROFT have arrested 10 suspected vandals allegedly caught with 210,000 litre of AGO. The suspects were alleged to have attempted to smuggle the products concealed in water tanks to ...



News Credibility Score: 99%