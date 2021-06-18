Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Sanwo-Olu inaugurates 4 Ikoyi roads
News photo Prompt News  - Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday inaugurated four roads in Ikoyi, Eti-Osa Local Government Area of the state.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Sanwo-Olu commissions 4 roads in Ikoyi Nigerian Tribune:
Sanwo-Olu commissions 4 roads in Ikoyi
Sanwo-Olu inaugurates 4 Ikoyi roads — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
Sanwo-Olu inaugurates 4 Ikoyi roads — NEWSVERGE
Sanwo-Olu inaugurates four Ikoyi roads Republican Nigeria:
Sanwo-Olu inaugurates four Ikoyi roads
Sanwo-Olu inaugurates four Ikoyi roads Within Nigeria:
Sanwo-Olu inaugurates four Ikoyi roads


   More Picks
1 “I’m proud to give my life to Christ” – James brown says as he shares his revelation of heaven (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 21 hours ago
2 Akwa Ibom Coalition Storms UN, Demands Ibom Republic, Plans To Leave Nigeria - Sahara Reporters, 17 hours ago
3 Actor Davido Oyelowo admits he can?t speak Yoruba (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 I did not want to die alone and leave her to suffer - Man says after being arrested for defiling and infecting daughter with HIV - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
5 Tonto Dikeh gets 'No 1 Dad' badge at son's school and sweet note from her son in celebration of Father's Day - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
6 Why we told our children about their mum’s rape ordeal –Timi Dakolo - The Punch, 9 hours ago
7 APC’s ploy to ban, regulate social media hypocritical – Wike - PM News, 20 hours ago
8 Buhari’s June 12 speech shows he has nothing to offer - Wike - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
9 Don Jazzy, other celebs react as Olamide releases new album, UY Scuti - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
10 Contestant With Blood-Stained Nigerian Flag At Russian Pageant Receives Threats - The Will, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info