Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Eriksen Discharged From Hospital After Successful Heart Operation – Danish FA
News photo News Break  - Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen has been discharged from hospital following a “successful operation” six days after suffering a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020, the Danish Football Union (DBU) announced Friday.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Eriksen discharged from hospital after The Cable:
Eriksen discharged from hospital after 'successful operation'
Euro 2020: Eriksen discharged from hospital after cardiac arrest Premium Times:
Euro 2020: Eriksen discharged from hospital after cardiac arrest
Eriksen leaves hospital after successful surgery following cardiac arrest Ripples Nigeria:
Eriksen leaves hospital after successful surgery following cardiac arrest
Eriksen discharged from hospital after ‘successful operation’ – Danish FA Within Nigeria:
Eriksen discharged from hospital after ‘successful operation’ – Danish FA
Euro 2020: Eriksen discharged from hospital Republican Nigeria:
Euro 2020: Eriksen discharged from hospital


   More Picks
1 My commitment to serve Nigerians is a payback for the love shown to me - President Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
2 “I’m proud to give my life to Christ” – James brown says as he shares his revelation of heaven (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 10 hours ago
3 Tonto Dikeh gets 'No 1 Dad' badge at son's school and sweet note from her son in celebration of Father's Day - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
4 Buhari’s June 12 speech shows he has nothing to offer - Wike - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
5 Blood flows as Nigerian cultists in UAE attack another group of Nigerians said to be a rival cult group (graphic videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
6 WHO condemns shisha, says 146m Africans die yearly from tobacco-related diseases - The Herald, 13 hours ago
7 Nigerian Peace Corps Will Come To Fruition Soon – House Leader - Leadership, 10 hours ago
8 Heartbreaking footage shows boy begging for mercy as he's tied to a metal cross and subjected to multiple electric shocks (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
9 Governors Discuss Judicial, Legislative Autonomy - Leadership, 20 hours ago
10 Photos from the court wedding of actress Yetunde Barnabas and footballer Olayinka Peter - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info