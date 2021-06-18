Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Prince snubs Dorathy at #BBNaija Reunion show
The Nation
- By Ekaete Bassey Ex-Big Brother Naija stars Prince Nelson and Dorathy Bachor have ignored each other at the show’s reunion on Thursday, June 17th.
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
GY Online NG:
Why are we not getting all this Dorathy energy inside the house than this reunion meet-up.
YNaija:
Summary of tonight’s #BBNaijaReunion; Well it was glaring and as clear as day that Pengi Nengi was the topic and highlight of the night 💅🏻 A Diva Par Excellence 💁🏻♀️ #BBNaija #BBNaijaLockdown #BBNaijaReunion #BBNaijaxYNaija
Republican Nigeria:
Prince snubs Dorathy at #BBNaija Reunion show
Luci Post:
#BBNaija Reunion: Moment Prince ignored Dorathy as he greets other Housemates at the Reunion (Video)
More Picks
1
My commitment to serve Nigerians is a payback for the love shown to me - President Buhari -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
2
“I’m proud to give my life to Christ” – James brown says as he shares his revelation of heaven (Video) -
Yaba Left Online,
10 hours ago
3
Tonto Dikeh gets 'No 1 Dad' badge at son's school and sweet note from her son in celebration of Father's Day -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
4
Buhari’s June 12 speech shows he has nothing to offer - Wike -
Daily Post,
12 hours ago
5
Blood flows as Nigerian cultists in UAE attack another group of Nigerians said to be a rival cult group (graphic videos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
6
WHO condemns shisha, says 146m Africans die yearly from tobacco-related diseases -
The Herald,
13 hours ago
7
Nigerian Peace Corps Will Come To Fruition Soon – House Leader -
Leadership,
10 hours ago
8
Heartbreaking footage shows boy begging for mercy as he's tied to a metal cross and subjected to multiple electric shocks (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
9
Governors Discuss Judicial, Legislative Autonomy -
Leadership,
20 hours ago
10
Photos from the court wedding of actress Yetunde Barnabas and footballer Olayinka Peter -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...