Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Music Video: YCee – Nu Riddim
Kemi Filani Blog  - Music Video: YCee – Nu Riddim YCee has dropped the visuals for Nu Riddim. It features actress Shalewa Ashafa. This record embodies Afrobeat, Pop and Rap.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Additional Sources

Watch Ycee Not Just OK:
Watch Ycee's music video for 'Nu Riddim'
Watch Ycee’s music video for ‘Nu Riddim’ Tunde Ednut:
Watch Ycee’s music video for ‘Nu Riddim’
Jaguda.com:
VIDEO: Ycee – Nu Riddim


   More Picks
1 Why we told our children about their mum’s rape ordeal –Timi Dakolo - The Punch, 15 hours ago
2 I’ll continue having kids without revealing my husband –Halima Abubakar - The Punch, 16 hours ago
3 BBNaija reunion: Wathoni reveals ex-housemates performed oral sex in Big Brother house - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
4 16-Year-Old Girl Connives With Boyfriend To Fake Kidnap, Demands N500,000 Ransom - Independent, 6 hours ago
5 "If I decide to take everything today, nothing de happen"- Jude Ighalo's wife, Sonia, replies trolls who say she is pained for calling him out - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
6 Buhari: I hope Nigerians will cherish the good my administration has done - The Cable, 22 hours ago
7 Eriksen Discharged From Hospital After Successful Heart Operation – Danish FA - News Break, 23 hours ago
8 Sometimes my sister denies knowing me, Denrele reveals - Republican Nigeria, 8 hours ago
9 Kaduna: Police arrests three bread sellers for allegedly supplying bread to terrorists - Within Nigeria, 9 hours ago
10 Civil Servants More Corrupt Than Politicians In Nigeria, Senate Panel Declares - Diamond Celebrities, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info