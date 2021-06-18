Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Actress Osas Ighodaro tensions social media with her hot bikini photos
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Nollywood actress and mum of one, Osas Ighodaro, shared these hot new bikini photos on her Instagram page this evening.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Wow! Nigerian Actress Osas Ighodaro Sets Social Media On Fire With Her Hot Bikini Photos Gist 36:
Wow! Nigerian Actress Osas Ighodaro Sets Social Media On Fire With Her Hot Bikini Photos
Wow! Nigerian Actress Osas Ighodaro Sets Social Media On Fire With Her Hot Bikini Photos Republican Nigeria:
Wow! Nigerian Actress Osas Ighodaro Sets Social Media On Fire With Her Hot Bikini Photos
Wow! Nigerian Actress Osas Ighodaro Sets Social Media On Fire With Her Hot Bikini Photos Tori News:
Wow! Nigerian Actress Osas Ighodaro Sets Social Media On Fire With Her Hot Bikini Photos


   More Picks
1 “I’m proud to give my life to Christ” – James brown says as he shares his revelation of heaven (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 21 hours ago
2 Akwa Ibom Coalition Storms UN, Demands Ibom Republic, Plans To Leave Nigeria - Sahara Reporters, 17 hours ago
3 Actor Davido Oyelowo admits he can?t speak Yoruba (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 I did not want to die alone and leave her to suffer - Man says after being arrested for defiling and infecting daughter with HIV - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
5 Tonto Dikeh gets 'No 1 Dad' badge at son's school and sweet note from her son in celebration of Father's Day - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
6 Why we told our children about their mum’s rape ordeal –Timi Dakolo - The Punch, 9 hours ago
7 APC’s ploy to ban, regulate social media hypocritical – Wike - PM News, 20 hours ago
8 Buhari’s June 12 speech shows he has nothing to offer - Wike - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
9 Don Jazzy, other celebs react as Olamide releases new album, UY Scuti - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
10 Contestant With Blood-Stained Nigerian Flag At Russian Pageant Receives Threats - The Will, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info