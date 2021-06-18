Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Jude Ighalo's wife, Sonia, congratulates him on the birth of his baby from another woman
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Sonia, the wife of footballer, Jude Ighalo, took to her Instastories this evening to congratulate him on the birth of his baby from another woman.

 

Sonia in her post revealed that the

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Jude Ighalo’s wife, Adesuwa congratulates him on the birth of his baby with another woman The Dabigal Blog:
Jude Ighalo’s wife, Adesuwa congratulates him on the birth of his baby with another woman
Jude Ighalo’s wife, Adesuwa congratulates him on the birth of his baby with another woman Lailas News:
Jude Ighalo’s wife, Adesuwa congratulates him on the birth of his baby with another woman
Odion Ighalo Pulse Nigeria:
Odion Ighalo's estranged wife Sonia congratulates him on the arrival of his child from another woman
Ighalo Kemi Filani Blog:
Ighalo's estranged wife, Adesuwa, congratulates him on the birth of his newborn baby with one of his mistresses


   More Picks
1 Nnamdi Kanu: Place bounty on your leaders’ heads instead – Shehu Sani tells Northern groups - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
2 “I’m proud to give my life to Christ” – James brown says as he shares his revelation of heaven (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 11 hours ago
3 Insurgency: Anything can happen in Abuja now, I feel safer in Maiduguri - Powerful Nigerian senator - Legit, 20 hours ago
4 I am the most mocked parent because I have kids from separate dads - Toyin Lawani - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
5 Kidnapped Rivers United head coach regains freedom - Daily Times, 17 hours ago
6 I did not want to die alone and leave her to suffer - Man says after being arrested for defiling and infecting daughter with HIV - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
7 Tonto Dikeh gets 'No 1 Dad' badge at son's school and sweet note from her son in celebration of Father's Day - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
8 Photos from the court wedding of actress Yetunde Barnabas and footballer Olayinka Peter - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
9 Buhari’s June 12 speech shows he has nothing to offer - Wike - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
10 Blood flows as Nigerian cultists in UAE attack another group of Nigerians said to be a rival cult group (graphic videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info