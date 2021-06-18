Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


I have no intention to join politics - Sanusi
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Former Emir of Kano and new caliph of the Tijaniyya sect in Nigeria, Muhammadu Sanusi II has reiterated that he has no intention of joining politics.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Sanusi: I won’t join politics The Nation:
Sanusi: I won’t join politics
I have no intention to join politics – Sanusi Within Nigeria:
I have no intention to join politics – Sanusi
Sanusi: I Have No Intention Of Going Into Politics Affairs TV:
Sanusi: I Have No Intention Of Going Into Politics
Sanusi: I won’t join politics Republican Nigeria:
Sanusi: I won’t join politics


   More Picks
1 “I’m proud to give my life to Christ” – James brown says as he shares his revelation of heaven (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 13 hours ago
2 Tonto Dikeh gets 'No 1 Dad' badge at son's school and sweet note from her son in celebration of Father's Day - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
3 Buhari’s June 12 speech shows he has nothing to offer - Wike - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
4 Blood flows as Nigerian cultists in UAE attack another group of Nigerians said to be a rival cult group (graphic videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
5 WHO condemns shisha, says 146m Africans die yearly from tobacco-related diseases - The Herald, 16 hours ago
6 Nigerian Peace Corps Will Come To Fruition Soon – House Leader - Leadership, 13 hours ago
7 Governors Discuss Judicial, Legislative Autonomy - Leadership, 24 hours ago
8 Actor Davido Oyelowo admits he can?t speak Yoruba (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
9 Photos from the court wedding of actress Yetunde Barnabas and footballer Olayinka Peter - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
10 Fintiri approves minor cabinet reshuffle - The Punch, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info