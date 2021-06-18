Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Court Convicts Two over N10m Dud Cheque
EFCC  - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on June 17, 2021 secured the conviction of Yinka Bello and Energy Fields Nigeria Limited before Justice K. N. Ogbonnaya of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Abuja. The conviction followed a ...

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Court convicts 2 over N10m dud cheque Daily Nigerian:
Court convicts 2 over N10m dud cheque
Court Convicts Two Over N10m Dud Cheque News Break:
Court Convicts Two Over N10m Dud Cheque
Court Convicts 2 Over N10m Dud Cheque The Nigeria Lawyer:
Court Convicts 2 Over N10m Dud Cheque


   More Picks
1 Why we told our children about their mum’s rape ordeal –Timi Dakolo - The Punch, 15 hours ago
2 I’ll continue having kids without revealing my husband –Halima Abubakar - The Punch, 16 hours ago
3 BBNaija reunion: Wathoni reveals ex-housemates performed oral sex in Big Brother house - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
4 16-Year-Old Girl Connives With Boyfriend To Fake Kidnap, Demands N500,000 Ransom - Independent, 6 hours ago
5 "If I decide to take everything today, nothing de happen"- Jude Ighalo's wife, Sonia, replies trolls who say she is pained for calling him out - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
6 Buhari: I hope Nigerians will cherish the good my administration has done - The Cable, 22 hours ago
7 Eriksen Discharged From Hospital After Successful Heart Operation – Danish FA - News Break, 23 hours ago
8 Sometimes my sister denies knowing me, Denrele reveals - Republican Nigeria, 8 hours ago
9 Kaduna: Police arrests three bread sellers for allegedly supplying bread to terrorists - Within Nigeria, 9 hours ago
10 Civil Servants More Corrupt Than Politicians In Nigeria, Senate Panel Declares - Diamond Celebrities, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info