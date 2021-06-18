Akwa Ibom Coalition Storms UN, Demands Ibom Republic, Plans To Leave Nigeria

The Akwa Ibom group alleged that the Nigerian state had not treated its indigenes ... Sahara Reporters - A group, the Akwa Ibom leader coalition, has reached out to the United Nations Organisation, saying it wants Ibom Republic and plans to break away from Nigeria.The Akwa Ibom group alleged that the Nigerian state had not treated its indigenes ...



