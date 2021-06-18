Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

95% of UTME candidates attain NIN requirement — JAMB Director
News photo The Eagle Online  - Shittu Billiaminu, JAMB Acting Director, told the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos on Friday that the board had consistently worked with the National Identity Management Commission to ensure all candidates who wished to write the examination got their NIN.

