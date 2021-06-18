Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian Government Appoints Ex-Super Eagles Star, Mikel Obi As Youth Ambassador
Sahara Reporters  - John Mikel Obi




Nigerian government has appointed former Super Eagles midfielder, John Mikel Obi, as the country’s youth ambassador.
Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, announced Obi's appointment at ...

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

FG gives Mikel Obi new appointment Daily Post:
FG gives Mikel Obi new appointment
FG gives Mikel Obi new appointment Nigerian Eye:
FG gives Mikel Obi new appointment
Former Super Eagles Captain, Mikel Obi Appointed Youth Ambassador The News Chronicle:
Former Super Eagles Captain, Mikel Obi Appointed Youth Ambassador
Days after meeting Gov Bello, Mikel Obi gets FG’s appointment Republican Nigeria:
Days after meeting Gov Bello, Mikel Obi gets FG’s appointment
Days after visiting Gov Bello, Mikel Obi gets FG’s appointment Within Nigeria:
Days after visiting Gov Bello, Mikel Obi gets FG’s appointment


   More Picks
1 “I’m proud to give my life to Christ” – James brown says as he shares his revelation of heaven (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 13 hours ago
2 Tonto Dikeh gets 'No 1 Dad' badge at son's school and sweet note from her son in celebration of Father's Day - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
3 Buhari’s June 12 speech shows he has nothing to offer - Wike - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
4 Blood flows as Nigerian cultists in UAE attack another group of Nigerians said to be a rival cult group (graphic videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
5 WHO condemns shisha, says 146m Africans die yearly from tobacco-related diseases - The Herald, 16 hours ago
6 Nigerian Peace Corps Will Come To Fruition Soon – House Leader - Leadership, 13 hours ago
7 Governors Discuss Judicial, Legislative Autonomy - Leadership, 24 hours ago
8 Actor Davido Oyelowo admits he can?t speak Yoruba (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
9 Photos from the court wedding of actress Yetunde Barnabas and footballer Olayinka Peter - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
10 Fintiri approves minor cabinet reshuffle - The Punch, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info