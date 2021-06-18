Nigerian Government Appoints Ex-Super Eagles Star, Mikel Obi As Youth Ambassador









Nigerian government has appointed former Super Eagles midfielder, John Mikel Obi, as the country’s youth ambassador.

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, announced Obi's appointment at ...



