Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


I’ll continue having kids without revealing my husband –Halima Abubakar
News photo The Punch  - Actress and entrepreneur, Halima Abubakar, has opined that though she is in showbiz, she was not obliged to show off her relationship

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

"I will never reveal my Husband Yaba Left Online:
"I will never reveal my Husband's identity" - Actress, Halima Abubakar.
I’ll Continue Having Kids Without Revealing My Husband – Halima Abubakar The Herald:
I’ll Continue Having Kids Without Revealing My Husband – Halima Abubakar
Actress, Halima Abubakar Vows To Have More Kids Without Revealing Her Husband | Nigeria News Naija News:
Actress, Halima Abubakar Vows To Have More Kids Without Revealing Her Husband | Nigeria News
“I will never reveal my Husband’s identity” – Actress, Halima Abubakar. Naija Parrot:
“I will never reveal my Husband’s identity” – Actress, Halima Abubakar.
“I will never reveal my Husband’s identity” – Actress, Halima Abubakar. Republican Nigeria:
“I will never reveal my Husband’s identity” – Actress, Halima Abubakar.
Why I Kemi Filani Blog:
Why I'll never reveal my husband's identity - Halima Abubakar


   More Picks
1 “I’m proud to give my life to Christ” – James brown says as he shares his revelation of heaven (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 21 hours ago
2 Akwa Ibom Coalition Storms UN, Demands Ibom Republic, Plans To Leave Nigeria - Sahara Reporters, 17 hours ago
3 Actor Davido Oyelowo admits he can?t speak Yoruba (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 I did not want to die alone and leave her to suffer - Man says after being arrested for defiling and infecting daughter with HIV - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
5 Tonto Dikeh gets 'No 1 Dad' badge at son's school and sweet note from her son in celebration of Father's Day - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
6 Why we told our children about their mum’s rape ordeal –Timi Dakolo - The Punch, 9 hours ago
7 APC’s ploy to ban, regulate social media hypocritical – Wike - PM News, 20 hours ago
8 Buhari’s June 12 speech shows he has nothing to offer - Wike - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
9 Don Jazzy, other celebs react as Olamide releases new album, UY Scuti - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
10 Contestant With Blood-Stained Nigerian Flag At Russian Pageant Receives Threats - The Will, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info