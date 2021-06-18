Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Chinese restaurant’s manager, four other workers die, Filipino injured in Lagos explosion
The Punch  - Chinese restaurant’s manager, four other workers die, Filipino injured in Lagos explosion

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Lagos explosion: Chinese restaurant’s manager, four other workers die, Filipino injured Within Nigeria:
Lagos explosion: Chinese restaurant’s manager, four other workers die, Filipino injured
How Chinese Restaurant’s Manager, Four Other Workers Died, Filipino Injured In Lagos Explosion Republican Nigeria:
How Chinese Restaurant’s Manager, Four Other Workers Died, Filipino Injured In Lagos Explosion
How Chinese Restaurant Tori News:
How Chinese Restaurant's Manager, Four Other Workers Died, Filipino Injured In Lagos Explosion


   More Picks
1 Why we told our children about their mum’s rape ordeal –Timi Dakolo - The Punch, 14 hours ago
2 I’ll continue having kids without revealing my husband –Halima Abubakar - The Punch, 14 hours ago
3 Actor Davido Oyelowo admits he can?t speak Yoruba (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 BBNaija reunion: Wathoni reveals ex-housemates performed oral sex in Big Brother house - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
5 Miss Pepeye of 'Papa Ajasco' legally ties the knot with footballer, Olayinka Peter - Yaba Left Online, 24 hours ago
6 "If I decide to take everything today, nothing de happen"- Jude Ighalo's wife, Sonia, replies trolls who say she is pained for calling him out - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
7 Buhari: I hope Nigerians will cherish the good my administration has done - The Cable, 20 hours ago
8 Eriksen Discharged From Hospital After Successful Heart Operation – Danish FA - News Break, 21 hours ago
9 NFF to begin prosecution of violent fans soon – Akinwunmi - The Guardian, 24 hours ago
10 Ondo Prison Service Reacts To Detention Of Woman Who Gave Birth In Prison Following Arrest During EndSARS Protest - Tori News, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info