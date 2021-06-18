Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


BBNaija reunion: Ozo never loved Nengi, he was just playing games – Ka3na
Daily Post  - Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Ka3na Jones has opined that Ozo never loved Nengi but was only playing games with her and Dorathy. Ka3na who made this known during the reunion show which is being hosted by Ebuka Obi Uchendu, narrated how Ozo came to ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

BBNaija Reunion: Ozo Never Loved Nengi, He Was Just Playing Games – Ka3na Benco News:
BBNaija Reunion: Ozo Never Loved Nengi, He Was Just Playing Games – Ka3na
BBNaija reunion: Ozo never loved Nengi, he was just playing games – Ka3na Newzandar News:
BBNaija reunion: Ozo never loved Nengi, he was just playing games – Ka3na
#BBNaijaReunion: Ozo never loved Nengi, he was just playing games – Ka3na Edujandon:
#BBNaijaReunion: Ozo never loved Nengi, he was just playing games – Ka3na
BBNaija Reunion: “You were never in love with Nengi, you used her” – Ka3na slams Ozo (Video) Gist Reel:
BBNaija Reunion: “You were never in love with Nengi, you used her” – Ka3na slams Ozo (Video)


   More Picks
1 “I’m proud to give my life to Christ” – James brown says as he shares his revelation of heaven (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 19 hours ago
2 Actor Davido Oyelowo admits he can?t speak Yoruba (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 I did not want to die alone and leave her to suffer - Man says after being arrested for defiling and infecting daughter with HIV - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
4 Tonto Dikeh gets 'No 1 Dad' badge at son's school and sweet note from her son in celebration of Father's Day - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
5 APC’s ploy to ban, regulate social media hypocritical – Wike - PM News, 19 hours ago
6 Buhari’s June 12 speech shows he has nothing to offer - Wike - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
7 Contestant With Blood-Stained Nigerian Flag At Russian Pageant Receives Threats - The Will, 19 hours ago
8 Blood flows as Nigerian cultists in UAE attack another group of Nigerians said to be a rival cult group (graphic videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
9 WHO condemns shisha, says 146m Africans die yearly from tobacco-related diseases - The Herald, 22 hours ago
10 Nigerian Peace Corps Will Come To Fruition Soon – House Leader - Leadership, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info