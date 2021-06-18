Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


BBNaija reunion: Wathoni reveals ex-housemates performed oral sex in Big Brother house
Daily Post  - Former Big brother Naija housemate, Wathoni Anyasi has revealed that people performed oral sex in the house, but she was never part of such. Wathoni made the revelation during the reunion show on Friday. Although she failed to disclose the identities ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

BBNaija reunion: Wathoni reveals ex-housemates performed oral s3x in Big Brother house Nigerian Eye:
BBNaija reunion: Wathoni reveals ex-housemates performed oral s3x in Big Brother house
BBNaija Reunion: Wathoni Reveals Ex-Housemates Performed Oral Sex In Big Brother House Benco News:
BBNaija Reunion: Wathoni Reveals Ex-Housemates Performed Oral Sex In Big Brother House
BBNaija reunion: Wathoni reveals ex-housemates performed oral sex in Big Brother house Newzandar News:
BBNaija reunion: Wathoni reveals ex-housemates performed oral sex in Big Brother house
Wathoni Reveals Ex-Housemates Performed Oral S*x In Big Brother House Gist 36:
Wathoni Reveals Ex-Housemates Performed Oral S*x In Big Brother House
Wathoni Reveals Ex-Housemates Performed Oral S*x In Big Brother House Republican Nigeria:
Wathoni Reveals Ex-Housemates Performed Oral S*x In Big Brother House
BBNaija Reunion: Wathoni Reveals Ex-Housemates Performed Oral S*x In Big Brother House Tori News:
BBNaija Reunion: Wathoni Reveals Ex-Housemates Performed Oral S*x In Big Brother House


   More Picks
1 10 vandals arrested with 210,00ltrs of diesel concealed in water tanks - Daily Post, 2 hours ago
2 “I’m proud to give my life to Christ” – James brown says as he shares his revelation of heaven (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 24 hours ago
3 Actor Davido Oyelowo admits he can?t speak Yoruba (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
4 Why we told our children about their mum’s rape ordeal –Timi Dakolo - The Punch, 12 hours ago
5 I’ll continue having kids without revealing my husband –Halima Abubakar - The Punch, 12 hours ago
6 APC’s ploy to ban, regulate social media hypocritical – Wike - PM News, 23 hours ago
7 Contestant With Blood-Stained Nigerian Flag At Russian Pageant Receives Threats - The Will, 24 hours ago
8 Nigerian Peace Corps Will Come To Fruition Soon – House Leader - Leadership, 1 day ago
9 Miss Pepeye of 'Papa Ajasco' legally ties the knot with footballer, Olayinka Peter - Yaba Left Online, 22 hours ago
10 NIDCOM, NDLEA to Build Drug Rehabilitation Centres in Nigeria - This Day, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info