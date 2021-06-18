Post News
News at a Glance
Stray bullet from soldier's rifle killed 14-year-old girl In Delta - Group alleges
Daily Post
- A group, Delta Communities Transparency Advocacy Initiative, DCTAI, has accused soldiers attached to 3Battalion, under Sector 1 Command, 'Operation Delta
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Republican Nigeria:
How Stray Bullet From Soldier’s Rifle Allegedly Killed 14-Year-Old Girl In Delta
Within Nigeria:
Stray bullet allegedly fired by soldier kills 14-year-old girl In Delta
Tori News:
How Stray Bullet From Soldier's Rifle Allegedly Killed 14-Year-Old Girl In Delta
More Picks
1
Why we told our children about their mum’s rape ordeal –Timi Dakolo -
The Punch,
14 hours ago
2
I’ll continue having kids without revealing my husband –Halima Abubakar -
The Punch,
14 hours ago
3
Actor Davido Oyelowo admits he can?t speak Yoruba (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
4
BBNaija reunion: Wathoni reveals ex-housemates performed oral sex in Big Brother house -
Daily Post,
9 hours ago
5
Miss Pepeye of 'Papa Ajasco' legally ties the knot with footballer, Olayinka Peter -
Yaba Left Online,
24 hours ago
6
"If I decide to take everything today, nothing de happen"- Jude Ighalo's wife, Sonia, replies trolls who say she is pained for calling him out -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
7
Buhari: I hope Nigerians will cherish the good my administration has done -
The Cable,
20 hours ago
8
Eriksen Discharged From Hospital After Successful Heart Operation – Danish FA -
News Break,
21 hours ago
9
NFF to begin prosecution of violent fans soon – Akinwunmi -
The Guardian,
24 hours ago
10
Ondo Prison Service Reacts To Detention Of Woman Who Gave Birth In Prison Following Arrest During EndSARS Protest -
Tori News,
23 hours ago
