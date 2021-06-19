Farooq A. Kperogi: Abati, Arise TV’s PR Show, and Buhari’s Dementia News Wire NGR - Estimated Reading Time: 6That even the vaguest pretense to traditional watchdog journalism is in throes of death in Nigeria’s institutional news media was instantiated by the interview Arise TV’s crew had with Muhammadu Buhari last week.



