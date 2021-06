Bakura Modu replaces late Shekau as Boko Haram’s leader Daily Post - One month after the death of Abubakar Shekau, a 24-year-old, Bakura Modu, has emerged as the new leader of Boko Haram, which controls the Lake Chad region and the Sambisa forest in Borno State, North-East Nigeria. The new leader, who appeared in a ...



News Credibility Score: 99%