Place N100million Bounty On Fulani Herdsmen, Bandits, Not On Nnamdi Kanu – Ohanaeze Tells Northern Groups









The Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze, has criticized a coalition of Northern groups for placing a bounty on the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

The Ohanaeze Publicity ... Sahara Reporters - Ohanaeze NdigboThe Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze, has criticized a coalition of Northern groups for placing a bounty on the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.The Ohanaeze Publicity ...



News Credibility Score: 99%