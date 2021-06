“Igbos are the glue that holds Nigeria together” – Senator Abaribe The Herald - Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe has described the Igbo as “the glue that holds Nigeria together”. Abaribe (PDP – Abia South) stated this on Monday in Enugu at the inauguration of Igbonine, a new Igbo socio-cultural organisation.



