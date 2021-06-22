Nigeria’s broadband access to get N640b investment from MTN The Guardian - Nigeria’s hope of 70 per cent broadband penetration and 90 per cent coverage as enshrined in the New National Broadband Plan (NNBP 2020 to 2025) has received a boost with plans by MTN to invest N640 billion ($1.5 billion) over the next three years.



News Credibility Score: 99%