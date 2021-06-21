Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Edo father reports 13-year-old son to police, begs for his release, gets killed one week later
The Herald  - A son has axed his father to death one week after the father, who initially reported him to police, begged them to leave the 13-year-old boy alone.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Father’s Day tragedy: 13-year-old boy hacks father to death in Edo The News:
Father’s Day tragedy: 13-year-old boy hacks father to death in Edo
13-year-old Boy allegedly Hacks his Father to Death in Edo My Celebrity & I:
13-year-old Boy allegedly Hacks his Father to Death in Edo
13 year old boy kills father with an axe on Father’s day in Edo Politics Nigeria:
13 year old boy kills father with an axe on Father’s day in Edo
13-Year-Old Boy Kills His Father On Father’s Day While He Was Asleep In Edo (Photo) Republican Nigeria:
13-Year-Old Boy Kills His Father On Father’s Day While He Was Asleep In Edo (Photo)
13-Year-Old Boy Kills His Father On Father Tori News:
13-Year-Old Boy Kills His Father On Father's Day While He Was Asleep In Edo (Photo)


   More Picks
1 13 vehicles burnt in tanker explosion on Lagos-Ibadan expressway – FRSC - The Nation, 6 hours ago
2 BBNaija reunion: Vee reveals what happened inside hotel after clash with Tolanibaj - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
3 Buhari names Ekpungu EFCC secretary, appoints board members after 6 years - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
4 Super Eagles striker, Emmanuel Dennis joins Premier League club Watford from Club Brugge - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
5 “Igbos are the glue that holds Nigeria together” – Senator Abaribe - The Herald, 22 hours ago
6 Nigeria’s broadband access to get N640b investment from MTN - The Guardian, 14 hours ago
7 WOW !!!: ‘Don’t Marry A Woman Who Doesn’t Appreciate The Little You Give’ – Kenneth Okonkwo Warns Men - Salone, 4 hours ago
8 Leaking roof causes Senate wing of National Assembly to be flooded after downpour - Nigerian Tribune, 8 hours ago
9 JAMB: Candidates from delisted centres express worry over delay in fresh allocations - Daily Post, 1 hour ago
10 I didn’t know I was pregnant till after 5 months and was still seeing my period, Wizkid’s baby mama discloses - Legit, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info