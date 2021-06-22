Post News
Fresh News
More Top News
News at a Glance
I didn’t know I was pregnant till after 5 months and was still seeing my period, Wizkid’s baby mama discloses
Legit
- Top Nigerian singer, Wizkid's baby mama, Shola Ogudu, recently recounted how she was pregnant for five months before discovering her state. Read more on Legit.
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
“I didn’t Know I was Pregnant with Wizkid’s Son till after 5 Months” - Wizkid’s First Babymama, Shola reveals says she saw her period for 5 months while Pregnant
KOKO TV Nigeria:
“I Didn’t Know I Was Pregnant With Wizkid’s Son Till After 5 Months” – Shola Ogudu
Correct NG:
I didn’t know I was pregnant with Wizkid’s child till after five months – Shola Ogudu reveals
Naija Parrot:
“I didn’t Know I was Pregnant with Wizkid’s Son till after 5 Months” – Wizkid’s First Babymama, Shola reveals says she saw her period for 5 months while Pregnant
Gist Reel:
"I didn't know I was pregnant with Wizkid's son till after 5 months" - Wizkid's first baby mama, Shola reveals
Newzandar News:
I didn’t know I was pregnant with Wizkid’s child till after five months – Shola Ogudu reveals
Naija on Point:
“I Didn’t Know I Was Pregnant With Wizkid’s Son Till After 5 Months” – Wizkid’s First Baby Mama, Shola Reveals
Republican Nigeria:
“I Didn’t Know I Was Pregnant Till After 5 months”
Tori News:
“I Didn’t Know I Was Pregnant Till After 5 months” - Wizkid’s First Baby Mama Opens Up
More Picks
1
13 vehicles burnt in tanker explosion on Lagos-Ibadan expressway – FRSC -
The Nation,
6 hours ago
2
BBNaija reunion: Vee reveals what happened inside hotel after clash with Tolanibaj -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
3
Buhari names Ekpungu EFCC secretary, appoints board members after 6 years -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
4
Super Eagles striker, Emmanuel Dennis joins Premier League club Watford from Club Brugge -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
5
“Igbos are the glue that holds Nigeria together” – Senator Abaribe -
The Herald,
22 hours ago
6
Nigeria’s broadband access to get N640b investment from MTN -
The Guardian,
14 hours ago
7
WOW !!!: ‘Don’t Marry A Woman Who Doesn’t Appreciate The Little You Give’ – Kenneth Okonkwo Warns Men -
Salone,
4 hours ago
8
Leaking roof causes Senate wing of National Assembly to be flooded after downpour -
Nigerian Tribune,
8 hours ago
9
JAMB: Candidates from delisted centres express worry over delay in fresh allocations -
Daily Post,
1 hour ago
10
I didn’t know I was pregnant till after 5 months and was still seeing my period, Wizkid’s baby mama discloses -
Legit,
10 hours ago
