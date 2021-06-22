Post News
News at a Glance
Actress Regina Daniels in a sad mood after landing in the hospital again
Instablog 9ja
- Actress Regina Daniels in a sad mood after landing in the hospital again
21 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
The Info NG:
Billionaire wife, Regina Daniels rushed to hospital
KOKO TV Nigeria:
Regina Daniels Visits Hospital For The 3rd Time In One Month
Salone:
SAD !!!: Regina Daniels Visits Hospital For The 3rd Time In One Month
Gist Reel:
Panic as Regina Daniels is rushed to the hospital for the third time in one month
Kemi Filani Blog:
Panic as Regina Daniels lands in the hospital for the third time in one month
More Picks
1
Ex-Eagles Star, Odion Ighalo, Appointed Ambassador For National Principals’ Cup.. 2,700 Schools To Take Part -
The Will,
13 hours ago
2
“I’m not Davido” – Filmmaker, Chima Okoroji cries out after people repeatedly mistake him for Davido -
Yaba Left Online,
21 hours ago
3
Buhari seeks Senate’s approval of 2021 Supplementary Budget of N895.8bn -
The Guardian,
15 hours ago
4
Southeast govs want to sacrifice Igbo people for power, they’re desperate – Nnamdi Kanu -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
5
Three Months After, Court Orders Release Of OPC Members Detained After Arresting Alleged Fulani Warlord, Wakili -
Sahara Reporters,
15 hours ago
6
Leaking roof causes Senate wing of National Assembly to be flooded after downpour -
Nigerian Tribune,
20 hours ago
7
Bill to regulate human organs harvest scales 2nd reading in Lagos Assembly -
The Guardian,
10 hours ago
8
Buhari Pledges To Bequeath A Citizens-led Policing System To The Nation -
PUO Reports,
15 hours ago
9
WOW !!!: ‘Don’t Marry A Woman Who Doesn’t Appreciate The Little You Give’ – Kenneth Okonkwo Warns Men -
Salone,
16 hours ago
10
JAMB: Candidates from delisted centres express worry over delay in fresh allocations -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
