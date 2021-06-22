Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Actress Regina Daniels in a sad mood after landing in the hospital again
Instablog 9ja  - Actress Regina Daniels in a sad mood after landing in the hospital again

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Billionaire wife, Regina Daniels rushed to hospital The Info NG:
Billionaire wife, Regina Daniels rushed to hospital
Regina Daniels Visits Hospital For The 3rd Time In One Month KOKO TV Nigeria:
Regina Daniels Visits Hospital For The 3rd Time In One Month
Salone:
SAD !!!: Regina Daniels Visits Hospital For The 3rd Time In One Month
Panic as Regina Daniels is rushed to the hospital for the third time in one month Gist Reel:
Panic as Regina Daniels is rushed to the hospital for the third time in one month
Panic as Regina Daniels lands in the hospital for the third time in one month Kemi Filani Blog:
Panic as Regina Daniels lands in the hospital for the third time in one month


   More Picks
1 Ex-Eagles Star, Odion Ighalo, Appointed Ambassador For National Principals’ Cup.. 2,700 Schools To Take Part - The Will, 13 hours ago
2 “I’m not Davido” – Filmmaker, Chima Okoroji cries out after people repeatedly mistake him for Davido - Yaba Left Online, 21 hours ago
3 Buhari seeks Senate’s approval of 2021 Supplementary Budget of N895.8bn - The Guardian, 15 hours ago
4 Southeast govs want to sacrifice Igbo people for power, they’re desperate – Nnamdi Kanu - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
5 Three Months After, Court Orders Release Of OPC Members Detained After Arresting Alleged Fulani Warlord, Wakili - Sahara Reporters, 15 hours ago
6 Leaking roof causes Senate wing of National Assembly to be flooded after downpour - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
7 Bill to regulate human organs harvest scales 2nd reading in Lagos Assembly - The Guardian, 10 hours ago
8 Buhari Pledges To Bequeath A Citizens-led Policing System To The Nation - PUO Reports, 15 hours ago
9 WOW !!!: ‘Don’t Marry A Woman Who Doesn’t Appreciate The Little You Give’ – Kenneth Okonkwo Warns Men - Salone, 16 hours ago
10 JAMB: Candidates from delisted centres express worry over delay in fresh allocations - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info