News at a Glance
Leaking roof causes Senate wing of National Assembly to be flooded after downpour
Nigerian Tribune
- Leaking roof causes Senate wing of National Assembly to be flooded after downpour
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
National Assembly roof leaking ==== An early morning downpour on Tuesday led to the leaking of the National Assembly roof with water splashing to the lobby of the federal parliament. The leaking roof also spread to the Press Centre in the Senate wing...
This Day:
Senate Resumes Plenary amid Leaking Roof
The Nigeria Lawyer:
National Assembly Roof Leaks As Rain Falls
See Naija:
Senate President, Lawan presides over Tuesday’s plenary under leaking roof [Photos]
Republican Nigeria:
Senate President, Lawan Presides Over Tuesday’s Plenary Under Leaking Roof (Photo)
The Genius Media:
Watch As National Assembly Roof Leaks As Rain Falls During Senate Plenary
Gist Reel:
The National Assembly flooded following leaking roof.
Naija News:
Drama As Rain Disrupts Nigeria Senate Plenary
Tori News:
Senate President, Lawan Presides Over Tuesday’s Plenary Under Leaking Roof (Photo)
More Picks
1
13 vehicles burnt in tanker explosion on Lagos-Ibadan expressway – FRSC -
The Nation,
6 hours ago
2
BBNaija reunion: Vee reveals what happened inside hotel after clash with Tolanibaj -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
3
Buhari names Ekpungu EFCC secretary, appoints board members after 6 years -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
4
Super Eagles striker, Emmanuel Dennis joins Premier League club Watford from Club Brugge -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
5
“Igbos are the glue that holds Nigeria together” – Senator Abaribe -
The Herald,
22 hours ago
6
Nigeria’s broadband access to get N640b investment from MTN -
The Guardian,
14 hours ago
7
WOW !!!: ‘Don’t Marry A Woman Who Doesn’t Appreciate The Little You Give’ – Kenneth Okonkwo Warns Men -
Salone,
4 hours ago
8
Leaking roof causes Senate wing of National Assembly to be flooded after downpour -
Nigerian Tribune,
8 hours ago
9
JAMB: Candidates from delisted centres express worry over delay in fresh allocations -
Daily Post,
1 hour ago
10
I didn’t know I was pregnant till after 5 months and was still seeing my period, Wizkid’s baby mama discloses -
Legit,
10 hours ago
