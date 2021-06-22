Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Almost 4,000 fully vaccinated people in the U.S. have tested positive for COVID-19 - New data shows
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Nearly 4,000 fully vaccinated people in Massachusetts, US, have tested positive for COVID-19, according to new data from the state Department of Public Health.


17 hours ago
   More Picks
1 Ex-Eagles Star, Odion Ighalo, Appointed Ambassador For National Principals’ Cup.. 2,700 Schools To Take Part - The Will, 13 hours ago
2 “I’m not Davido” – Filmmaker, Chima Okoroji cries out after people repeatedly mistake him for Davido - Yaba Left Online, 21 hours ago
3 Buhari seeks Senate’s approval of 2021 Supplementary Budget of N895.8bn - The Guardian, 15 hours ago
4 Southeast govs want to sacrifice Igbo people for power, they’re desperate – Nnamdi Kanu - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
5 Three Months After, Court Orders Release Of OPC Members Detained After Arresting Alleged Fulani Warlord, Wakili - Sahara Reporters, 15 hours ago
6 Leaking roof causes Senate wing of National Assembly to be flooded after downpour - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
7 Bill to regulate human organs harvest scales 2nd reading in Lagos Assembly - The Guardian, 10 hours ago
8 Buhari Pledges To Bequeath A Citizens-led Policing System To The Nation - PUO Reports, 15 hours ago
9 WOW !!!: ‘Don’t Marry A Woman Who Doesn’t Appreciate The Little You Give’ – Kenneth Okonkwo Warns Men - Salone, 16 hours ago
10 JAMB: Candidates from delisted centres express worry over delay in fresh allocations - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
