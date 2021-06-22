Post News
News at a Glance
APC UK urges Ighoho to shelve July 3 rally in Lagos
News Verge
- The All Progressives Congress (APC), UK Chapter, has urged Yoruba Nation agitator, Mr Sunday Igboho, to shelve a planned rally in Lagos State, billed for July 3.
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
APC UK urges Igboho to shelve July 3 rally in Lagos
The Herald:
Shelve July 3 rally in Lagos – APC UK begs Igboho
The Eagle Online:
APC UK to Ighoho: Shelve your Lagos rally
PM News:
APC UK begs Sunday Igboho to shelve Lagos rally
Pulse Nigeria:
APC UK urges Igboho to shelve July 3 Yoruba Nation rally in Lagos
The News:
Lagos Yoruba Nation rally: APC UK sends message to Ighoho
Republican Nigeria:
APC UK urges Igboho to shelve July 3 rally in Lagos
More Picks
1
13 vehicles burnt in tanker explosion on Lagos-Ibadan expressway – FRSC -
The Nation,
6 hours ago
2
BBNaija reunion: Vee reveals what happened inside hotel after clash with Tolanibaj -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
3
Buhari names Ekpungu EFCC secretary, appoints board members after 6 years -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
4
Super Eagles striker, Emmanuel Dennis joins Premier League club Watford from Club Brugge -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
5
“Igbos are the glue that holds Nigeria together” – Senator Abaribe -
The Herald,
22 hours ago
6
Nigeria’s broadband access to get N640b investment from MTN -
The Guardian,
14 hours ago
7
WOW !!!: ‘Don’t Marry A Woman Who Doesn’t Appreciate The Little You Give’ – Kenneth Okonkwo Warns Men -
Salone,
4 hours ago
8
Leaking roof causes Senate wing of National Assembly to be flooded after downpour -
Nigerian Tribune,
8 hours ago
9
JAMB: Candidates from delisted centres express worry over delay in fresh allocations -
Daily Post,
1 hour ago
10
I didn’t know I was pregnant till after 5 months and was still seeing my period, Wizkid’s baby mama discloses -
Legit,
10 hours ago
